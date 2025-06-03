Best 5G Stocks To Follow Now – May 31st

Get alerts:

QUALCOMM, Fortinet, Cisco Systems, Super Micro Computer, and Cadence Design Systems are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares in companies involved in the development, manufacturing, deployment or utilization of fifth-generation mobile network technology (5G). They typically include network-equipment suppliers, semiconductor makers, telecom operators and device manufacturers that stand to benefit from 5G’s faster speeds, lower latency and expanded connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.22. 13,752,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,810,966. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.02. 17,092,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,613. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.47. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.81. 25,829,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,320,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. The company has a market cap of $248.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 34,776,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,818,254. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $284.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,500. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.65.

