Best Chinese Stocks To Watch Today – May 31st

Wynn Resorts, Duolingo, and Mettler-Toledo International are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,827,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,719. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $107.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.95.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $517.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,763. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $411.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 283.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of MTD traded down $16.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,156.33. The company had a trading volume of 317,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,673. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,093.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,206.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

