Best Luxury Goods Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 1st

New York Times, RealReal, Riskified, and SLR Investment are the five Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture and sell high-end products—such as designer fashion, fine jewelry, luxury automobiles and premium accessories—targeted at affluent consumers. These equities often carry strong brand power and pricing leverage, making them sensitive to shifts in consumer confidence and discretionary spending patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

New York Times stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,226. New York Times has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.61.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of REAL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,294. The company has a market cap of $651.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. RealReal has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

NYSE:RSKD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.02. 523,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,636. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $809.75 million, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

NASDAQ:SLRC remained flat at $16.74 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.75. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.

