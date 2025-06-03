Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 31st

Get alerts:

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, Applied Digital, and Globant are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, deploying or investing in blockchain technology. This can include firms that build distributed ledger platforms, operate cryptocurrency exchanges or miners, or integrate blockchain into supply chains and financial services. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the potential growth of decentralized technologies, though they may face higher volatility tied to crypto market cycles and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $165.03. 17,537,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,540,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.26. The firm has a market cap of $461.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $198.31.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.07. 33,947,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,705,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 4.74. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,587,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,383,433. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 6.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,368,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,402,053. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 5.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $97.97. 1,235,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,033. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.19. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. Globant has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $238.32.

