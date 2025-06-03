BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires Shares of 3,580 SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 1,642.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Price Performance

SLRC stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $906.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $53.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SLRC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLR Investment

About SLR Investment

(Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.