BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires Shares of 3,580 SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 1,642.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SLR Investment Price Performance
SLRC stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $906.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94.
SLR Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on SLRC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.
About SLR Investment
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
