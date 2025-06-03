BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $574.38 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,618,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $574,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.57.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

