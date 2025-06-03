Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Sells 22,800 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 11.6% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,883,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189,550 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.