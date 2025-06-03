Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $3,907,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Brunswick by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Brunswick by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W cut Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brunswick from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.31.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $87.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.15%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

