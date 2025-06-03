Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTC:BUHPF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.76 and last traded at C$4.76. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.11.

About Bumrungrad Hospital Public

(Get Free Report)

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. It operates allergy, arrhythmia, behavioral health, breast, home service, heart valve, robotic surgery, rehabilitation, children’s, colorectal surgery, complex coronary artery intervention, cornea transplant, dental, diagnostic, dialysis, digestive disease, ear, nose, throat, emergency, endocrinology, diabetes, expatriate liaison, eye, fertility, gastrointestinal motility, health screening, holistic wound care, horizon regional cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, nephrology, neuroscience, orthopedics, perinatal, plastic surgery, pulmonary, refractive surgery, robotic scoliosis, skin, sports medicine and joint, surgery, travel medicine, urology, scientific wellness, skin and aesthetic, and women’s centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.