Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Burford Capital by 820.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Shares of BUR stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.75. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

