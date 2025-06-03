Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,815 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Calix alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 184.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Calix stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.01 and a beta of 1.38. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Calix

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $989,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,690,452.92. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.