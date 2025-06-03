Canadian Stocks To Research – May 31st

Get alerts:

Ovintiv, CSX, Raymond James, Celsius, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity shares of companies incorporated and headquartered in Canada, primarily listed on exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the TSX Venture Exchange. They span industries from natural resources and financial services to telecommunications and technology. Investors buy Canadian stocks to gain ownership stakes, receive dividend income and seek capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Ovintiv (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,051,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $51.72.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $31.50. 22,997,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,047,068. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

NYSE:RJF traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $146.97. 2,849,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,266. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.64. 9,776,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,015,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $80.35.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.69. 2,828,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,636. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72.

