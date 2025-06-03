CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $1.90. CEMIG shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 1,616,767 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America lowered CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

CEMIG Price Performance

CEMIG Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. CEMIG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

