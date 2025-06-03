Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 814.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 37.04 and a quick ratio of 37.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $82.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

About Ellington Financial

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

