Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $82,000 Investment in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSE. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Trinseo by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

TSE opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. Trinseo PLC has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $108.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $784.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

