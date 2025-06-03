Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $468,000 in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.27. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

