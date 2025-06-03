City National Bank of Florida MSD Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 56,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 3,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.57.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

