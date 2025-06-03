CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,474,000 after purchasing an additional 130,342 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,687,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after purchasing an additional 372,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 648,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,460,000 after purchasing an additional 159,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $141,725.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,140.23. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $89,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,461.76. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock worth $2,146,033. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.90. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.