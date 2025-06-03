Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $112.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.50 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.09.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 9.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

