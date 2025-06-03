Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,688 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.27% of Coeur Mining worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 59.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 962,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 358,097 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDE. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 6.7%

CDE stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $134,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,415.03. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $442,022.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,042.60. The trade was a 24.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,061 shares of company stock worth $667,775. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.