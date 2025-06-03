Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 176.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,936 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,056.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 127,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 111,570 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,030,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 83,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELP opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 0.79. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $856.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

