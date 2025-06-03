Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 7,727.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,013 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.28% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,453,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,540,000 after purchasing an additional 72,589 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,498,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,075,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 965,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 32,482 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 629,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.48. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.