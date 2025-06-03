Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 445 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,038,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,974,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average is $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

