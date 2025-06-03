Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stake Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRSR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $41,569.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,552. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $951.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

