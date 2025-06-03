Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 239.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,331 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Costamare were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Costamare by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,077,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth $1,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 112,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth $1,399,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 817,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 78,377 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Costamare in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CMRE opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $440.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.14 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

