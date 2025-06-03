Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Stake Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,163 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 468,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $740.01 million, a PE ratio of -14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 42.65%. The company had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

