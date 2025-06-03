Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 79,940 Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) by 468.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,940 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 221,144 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABOS opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.09. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABOS. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

