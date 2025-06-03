Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,540 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GoPro were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in GoPro by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 379,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GoPro by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 56,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 752,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 258,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GoPro by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,150,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 92,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRO. Wall Street Zen upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 target price (down from $1.00) on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

