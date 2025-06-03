Deutsche Bank AG Has $197,000 Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.33. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $7.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $423.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

