Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 15,122 Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) by 4,235.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 4.5%
NASDAQ:PESI opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PESI
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Profile
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Perma-Fix Environmental Services
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.