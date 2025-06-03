Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 15,122 Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) by 4,235.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PESI opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

