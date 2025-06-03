Deutsche Bank AG Purchases Shares of 13,683 Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,683 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVBC. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 502,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 116,616 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.02 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Provident Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

