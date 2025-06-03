Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Granite Ridge Resources were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRNT. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 18,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $101,298.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 151,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,976.85. This trade represents a 13.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,814 shares of company stock worth $110,071. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:GRNT opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $745.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 488.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Granite Ridge Resources Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

