Deutsche Bank AG Sells 389 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,278,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,087,000 after acquiring an additional 353,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,136,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 704,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,023,000 after acquiring an additional 119,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,987,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

