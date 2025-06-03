Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $504.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

