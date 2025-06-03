DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 604.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

DXC opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

