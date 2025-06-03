Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

