Entertainment Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 31st

Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, and Arista Networks are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose core business is creating, producing, or distributing entertainment content—such as film and television studios, streaming platforms, music labels, video‐game developers, and live‐event promoters. Investors in these equities gain exposure to revenues from box‐office receipts, subscription fees, advertising sales, and licensing deals. Their performance is often driven by consumer demand for new releases, content popularity, and shifts in technology or viewing habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,187,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,012,201. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $271.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,878,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,067,011. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.63. The stock has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.49. 16,490,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,049,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

