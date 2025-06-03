Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,344 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Envista alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 528.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Envista from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Envista from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Envista Stock Performance

NYSE NVST opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.17 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.