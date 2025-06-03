ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Position Lifted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ePlus alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in ePlus by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in ePlus by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Stock Down 0.9%

PLUS opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $498.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ePlus

About ePlus

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.