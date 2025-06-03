Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Trading Down 8.7% – What’s Next?

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Stock Down 8.7%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.
About Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.
