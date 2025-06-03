Esports Stocks To Follow Today – May 31st

Get alerts:

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Madison Square Garden Sports are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are tied to competitive video gaming, including game developers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms and hardware manufacturers. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the rapidly growing esports industry and its ancillary markets. Their market value typically reflects industry trends such as viewership growth, sponsorship deals and new game releases. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,568,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,642. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.59. 297,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,037. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.47 and a 200 day moving average of $151.51. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $228.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.84. 114,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,744. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 0.78. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

Read More