Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EEFT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $108.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

