European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Trading Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.51. 41,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 319,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities cut European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.18.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8%

Insider Buying and Selling at European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06. The firm has a market cap of C$230.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director Stephen Co sold 103,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.47, for a total value of C$254,829.90. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 432 shares of company stock valued at $1,089 and sold 105,994 shares valued at $261,968. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

