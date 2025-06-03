Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.09 and traded as high as $38.68. Euroseas shares last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 16,144 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $270.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 389.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 42,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 661.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

