Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.09 and traded as high as $38.68. Euroseas shares last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 16,144 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on ESEA
Euroseas Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 389.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 42,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 661.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Euroseas
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.