EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EVgo by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 586,108 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 2,221,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 832,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,073 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVGO opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.27.

EVgo ( NASDAQ:EVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.11 million. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 73,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $270,163.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,672.61. The trade was a 50.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 58.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on EVgo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

