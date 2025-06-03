Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.11. Approximately 36,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 28,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

