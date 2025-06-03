Financial Avengers Inc. Has $27.79 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Avengers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 13.1% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.68 and its 200 day moving average is $208.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.57.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

