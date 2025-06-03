Financial Stocks To Follow Now – May 31st

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Salesforce, Visa, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies that operate in the financial services sector, including banks, insurance firms, asset managers, brokerages and payment processors. Owning these stocks gives investors an equity stake in institutions whose revenues depend on interest rates, lending activity, underwriting and fee-based services. Their performance is closely tied to economic cycles, credit conditions and regulatory environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.08. 16,265,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,787,922. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $273.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.23.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $503.51. 9,150,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,341. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $517.17 and a 200-day moving average of $489.78. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $403.33 and a 12 month high of $542.07.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $265.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,373,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,605. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $216.06 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $254.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.75.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $365.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,725,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,748. The company has a market cap of $674.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $369.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $24.08. 129,050,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,201,364. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68.

