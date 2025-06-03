First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.20. 501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5422 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Company Profile

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

