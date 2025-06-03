Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Makes New $6.53 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,000. NVIDIA accounts for 3.4% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.21. The company has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

